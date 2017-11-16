Google Maps gets a new design for highlighting relevant information to users

Google Maps has updated driving, navigation, transit and explore maps to highlight the information will be more relevant to the users.

Other than that, Google has also updated the platform's color scheme and added new icons to help users quickly identify exactly what kind of point of interest they are looking at. Places like a cafe, church, museum or hospital will now have a designated color and icon, so finding that particular type of destination is easier and quicker at the same time.

For example, if you're in a new neighborhood and searching for a coffee shop, you could open the map to find the nearest orange icon. The orange colored icon is meant for places that serve food and beverages.

Google has created a cheat sheet of the new colors and icons to help people understand which color stands for what.

Over the next few weeks, these changes will be rolled out to all Google products that incorporate Google Maps, including the Assistant, Search, Earth, and Android Auto. Later on, the new style will also appear in the apps, websites and experiences offered by companies that use Google Maps APIs as well, states the blog post.

The decision to redesign the Google Maps came as the company states, "The world is an ever-evolving place. And as it changes, Google Maps changes with it. As roads close, businesses open, or local events happen in your neighborhood, you'll see it on Google Maps. Now, we're updating Google Maps with a new look that better reflects your world, right now."

In the beginning of this month, Google Maps also added a new feature that shows you the estimated waiting times at listed restaurants. The arrival of all these new features only shows the commitment of Google to improve its web mapping service. Due to this even though there are similar services around, Google Maps still remain the peoples' favorite.