Google Search and Maps will soon let you know restaurant wait times

If you get tired thinking of waiting in long queues at restaurants, then Google will soon resolve your concern. Google is all set to roll out wait times at restaurants on Google Search and Maps soon.

This feature will show you the estimated wait time at your favorite restaurants. In order to see the wait times for over a million restaurants all over the world, you need to just search for the specific restaurant that you are interested to visit on Google, open the business listing and scroll to the Popular Times section, states Google on a blog post.

This section will let you see the estimated wait time that is associated with the restaurant at that specific time. Tapping n the hour bars, you can see the estimated wait time for that time period.

To see the wait times of a day, you need to scroll left and right below the hour bars. This way, you can plan ahead of the others and beat the crowd. The wait times are estimated based on the anonymous historical data that is similar to how Google computes the Popular Times and Visit Duration features those were launched previously.

Talking about the restaurants, Google will show a pop-up box that will appear whenever you click on a time frame in the chart in the Popular Times section. This box will show the live or historical data with labels such as busy, usually busy, usually not busy and so on. It will also display the estimated wait time as well.

With this new feature of Google, you can decide if it is worth to go to a restaurant and wait for an hour or plan ahead and avoid the wait. This feature will definitely come in handy if you do not want to waste your precious time in waiting at a restaurant just to munch on a few snacks or grab your lunch. You can take a look at the estimated time and know what time you should go to your favorite restaurant.