Google Maps introduces auto rikshaw feature for Delhi

Google has introduced a new feature in it Maps in which commuters in Delhi will be able to see a new public transport mode in Maps.

By selecting this mode of transport, commuters will be able to view suggested routes for the ride as well as the estimated auto-rickshaw fares, making it easier for people to plan their trips, Google said.

The new feature can be found within the 'public transport and 'cab' modes in Google Maps and is based on the expected trip route and the official fare model shared by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The feature will be available in the Google Maps app on Android devices.

Vishal Dutta, Product Manager, Google Maps said, "The idea of this feature is to incorporate one of the most commonly used modes of public transport in Google Maps and share transparent information about the price of the journey. Currently, for an unfamiliar journey, commuters often overpay and don't have an idea about the distance or best route. The feature will also help the users plan their journey better, so they could look at the expected cost of the auto-rickshaw ride and decide whether they want to take it all the way, or perhaps take a different mode of transport instead -- like a bus or the metro."

To use the feature, users need to update Google Maps to the latest version (v.10.6), open the app, search for a destination, then tap on directions and go to the public transport tab. Commuters will be able to see the autorickshaw result in the "Also Consider" section.

After choosing the mode of transport (auto-rickshaw icon) on the screen, they will be able to see the estimated price of the journey and the route's traffic information. Then simply tap 'Navigate' to start the trip. The same option can also be accessed through the "cab" mode on Google Maps.

Google Transit is a feature of Google Maps designed to help users plan public transport trips quickly and easily.

It is now available for hundreds of cities across dozens of countries, with new partners joining all the time.