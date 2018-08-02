Google Maps Live location will show distance from a contact along with battery percentage

Google Maps live location is a nifty feature that comes in handy for the users who want to keep a watchful eye on their dear and near ones. The live location feature can also help the users unfamiliar with a neighborhood to not to get lost by allowing their friends to keep a track of their whereabouts. However, this is an incomplete picture of the live location feature.

Suppose a user's friend or relative has a low battery in his/her smartphone or misses on connectivity which can ultimately drop off the map. This can further create a situation of panic or anxiety among the users. However, now it appears that Google is working towards bringing a fix for this.

The Google Maps live location feature will now show the battery percentage and the distance from a user's contact on the Google Maps. The new feature will not only keep a user alert regarding the whereabouts of their friends but also alert the user as too when they can start moving to meet them. Keeping a complete address also comes handy if the user has an idea about the intended locations. With the help of this, the user can reach the destination there friend is at and also send some help if they are unavailable.

Previously, a user could only see the contact who has shared their location in Google Maps and from there they could see the location of their friends. Users also had the ability to share their location back which is present even now. The new Direction button comes handy and among one of those features which the user have been expecting from the beginning.

