Google Maps partners with Thugs of Hindostan to guide you through the streets

Once enabled, you'll see the navigation arrow replaced with Aamir's character from Thugs of Hindostan -- riding his donkey as he does in the movie.

    Google Maps has partnered with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for Thugs of Hindostan where one can choose to let Aamir Khan accompany them on their driving adventures on Google Maps for the next two weeks.

    "We are truly excited to bring a first-time India-specific entertainment experience to Google Maps in India. As people gear up for Diwali and to watch Thugs of Hindostan, we wanted to do our bit by making their driving journeys more fun and playful. Huge thanks to Tanuja Khetwal, Manan Mehta and the entire YRF team for helping make this possible, and we wish the movie every success" said Neha Waikar, Product Manager, Google Maps.

    Beginning from today users will have the option to drive along with Aamir Khan's character from the movie as you navigate using Google Maps on your Android or iOS smartphone.

    To get started, you'll need to first update your app from Google Play or the App Store. Next, after searching for your destination, simply tap the image of Aamir Khan's character "Firangi", found on the bottom right of your Google Maps app. You'll then see a prompt to enable the experience.

    He'll be a constant companion wherever you're driving over the next two weeks -- to work, to the market, or to the movie theater! And do pay attention to the voice commands, as Firangi is as excited about the experience as you are. So let's "1,2,3...quick march," Google informed.

    "In Google Maps we found a perfect partner to do so. Google Maps is now a household name in India and is extensively used to travel around in our daily lives. We had a great time working with the team at Google to make 'Firangi' a part of these journeys. We are confident that people will love the experience and of course, the movie" said Manan Mehta, Vice President - Marketing and Merchandising, Yash Raj Films.

