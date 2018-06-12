Google Maps started receiving new Material Design lands on selected Android devices

Google during its year I/O conference has teased quite a lot of changes to its apps and services. Some of them are starting to appear for many users, Google Maps has received several small updates in the last few weeks. Now it seems that the app is receiving a more important release on Android.

The search giant is now rolling out the new Material Theme design to some Android users, but don't worry it will be soon available to everyone who uses Google Maps. Do note that, this is not an update which you are going to download from the Google Play Store, it's a server-side update which will be rolled out in waves, so you need to wait for your turn to get the new design.

According to Android Police, the new Google Maps design is very much cleaner than the previous one and it looks brighter, probably because of the use of the white color more on the app's menu and user interface. Along with the neat design, the fonts are also changed and many icons and buttons is been relocated and redesigned as per the new theme.

The Explore window has received a log of changes, it features rounded colorful icons for each category. In addition, there is also a scrolling carousel which will allow users to peruse through a plethora of restaurants along with a featured public list. On the other side, the promised "For You" tab is still not visible in the update. This tab will hosts personal recommendations and scores. Hope we will get to see the promised update soon in the upcoming days. We can expect that Google will include it in the next few months possibly.

The Explore section will allow the user to discover and search through more categories including food, things to do, shopping, services and more. Users can also expand the list to view all its locations, follow it, share it, and read more about it and who made it.

The interface of the app is been transformed to a full Material Theme look which will help the users to use the app more conveniently. Hope we will get to see these updates soon on iOS too.

