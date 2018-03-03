How to create custom directions on Google Maps?

Google Maps have helped us in navigation. But Google Maps cannot be trusted every time when it comes to navigation in local areas. It is because sometimes, it ends up giving us inconvenient route due to numerous issues.

In case, you want your friend to come to your place, and you know that Google Maps will provide a problematic way, you can come up with your custom directions in Google Maps. The process of customizing the map is extremely easy, and the result is indeed rewarding.

Create Your Custom Directions on Google Maps

For creating your custom directions in Google Maps, we won’t be using the standard services of Google Map. Instead, we will be using 'Google My Maps.’ After you have opened 'Google My Maps’, follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Click on “Create a New Map’ tab placed on a top left section of the screen.



Step 2: Name the Map and then click on “Add Directions” tab placed directly below the search bar to add routes on the map.



Step 3: The above step will create the first layer on the map. Now write down your starting point in Field A and the destination point in Field B. The direction will be automatically displayed on the screen. You can create additional stops in the route by clicking on “Add Destination.”

Step 4: You can change the default route chosen by Google Map by clicking anywhere on the blue line that displays the direction. Drag the blue line to show the alternate routes. Please enlarge the map when you are making this change so that everything is picture perfect. You can also add other destinations on this route.

You can similarly create multiple layers. Later, just rearrange the destination by the drag and drop method. When you are done creating the map, you can share it with yourself or a friend. Just click on the share button to send the link to someone or to invite them to access the map.

Transferring the map to an Android device is easy. The iPhone users can view the customized tap by opening the Google Map app and then tapping on the menu button, where you first need to click on 'Your Places’ and then on 'Maps.’

Try creating additional layers recommending destinations like an excellent place to eat or to hang out. You can further modify the map by adding images, changing the pin style. In short, you can fully customize your map the way you want. However, the only limitation is that these beautifications cannot be done in the blue route.

Wrap Up

You need not worry about the touch and the inconvenient routes that Google Maps shows. Use your skills to create the direction to a place using the knowledge that you have that local place. Open the “My Google Map” app and start giving the most convenient route to your location. Also, you can ask your friends to do the same when you visit their place!