Google Maps update brings a new ‘Explore’ and ‘For You’ tab for both Android and iOS platforms

Google has showcased a redesigned Google Maps UI during the I/O 2018 developer conference which was held in last month. Since then the users have been eagerly waiting for this highly anticipated update. The new features were being tested by the company for the past few weeks with some select users. Now, the wait is finally over and the update is making its way to all the Android and iOS devices.

The updated Google Maps interface is somewhat similar to the old Maps UI, however, the users will now be able to see more helpful information and recommendations. With the new update, the navigation bar now can be located at the bottom which now features two new tabs which include an Explore and For You tab. The 'Explore tab' was already available for the Maps and with the update, it gets a makeover whereas the 'For You' tab is the latest addition to the Maps.

The 'For you' tab in the Google Maps will keep a user updates with everything that is happening in the areas where a user is frequent such as home, work, or the cities where they visit regularly. Google took it to its official blog post to announce that the 'For You' tab is extremely useful for the users and can also be customized as "users will be able to see instantly if there's a hot new restaurant in the area, a new cafe that's a perfect match for user's tastes, or if one of their favorite dining spots is in the news."

On the other hand, the Explore tab has received a complete makeover and with the new update, the users will now be able to see quick recommendations for restaurants, bars, and cafes in their area or locality. Users will also be able to see cards for curated lists including 'Where the locals eat' or 'quick bites' in the explore tab in order to help the user to search for a specific type of restaurant.

Google has also introduced a new feature with the latest update which is the numeric 'Your Match' rating which will tell the users that how likely they will like the place which is based on their preferences. This will surely make it simple for the users to select a new eating joint based on ratings.

However, the users will not be able to see the ratings immediately, as Google will need a user's previous rating which is related to its location data for showing the matches. A user will further need to update their interests in order to see the 'Your Match' ratings.

Further, Google also mentions that some of the features will be different for the Android and iOS platform. The iOS users will not get the option to see any recommended events and activities as of now. The 'For You' tab, on the other hand, is limited to countries such as US, Canada, UK, Australia and Japan