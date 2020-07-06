ENGLISH

    Google Meet India Users Can Enjoy Noise Cancellation Feature

    Google Meet has rolled out a noise cancellation feature for web users in India. The feature is expected to be available on the phone soon. Now, in the video conferencing platform, users will be able to reduce the background noise during Google Meet video or audio calls through this feature. This feature was launched globally in April and now web users in India can enjoy it.

    Google Meet Users Can Enjoy Noise Cancellation Feature

     

    Recently, this news comes to light via the Google Meet support page which suggests that the feature is also rolling out to Australia, Brazil, Japan, and New Zealand in the coming weeks. Google also mentioned that it is currently unavailable to users in South Africa and the UAE.

    Now, this noise cancellation feature of the Google Meet is currently available for G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite Enterprise Essentials accounts.

    Google Meet support page further mentions that the video conferencing platform uses artificial intelligence to reduce the noise around users. If the noise cancelling is on, it filters out the surrounding sounds.

    However, it doesn't filter out heavier sounds, such as the sound of a TV. The Google Meet is a premium free group video calling app. Google claims it is adding about 3 million new users every day. The platform is freely available worldwide, including in India. To turn on noise cancellation, first, go to the Meet homepage, click on settings and then select Audio. Lastly, you need to click on noise cancellation. (Settings-Audio-Noise Cancellation).

    Another popular video conferencing app that supports this noise cancellation feature is Zoom. However, Zoom is only cancelled the external sound when users do not speak. But in the case of Meet, whether you speak or not, this feature filters out the surrounding house sounds. So, it seems to give good competition with Zoom.

    Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 14:48 [IST]
