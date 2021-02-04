Google Meet Users Get Green Room Feature For Quick Preview; Here’s How To Access Green Room News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Meet is further upping the video conferencing platform with a new feature. Google Meet users can now use the virtual Green Room, which gives you a quick preview of how you appear before entering the meeting. The Google Meet Green Room helps users to check their appearance, background, settings, and so on before entering the meeting.

Google Meet Green Room Explained

"When a problem is detected, you'll see a warning and tips for troubleshooting common issues, like granting your browser permission to use the microphone or camera," Google explained in a blog post. The Green Room allows users to check their settings and avoid embarrassing situations like having the camera on when you're not ready yet!

The Green Room on Google Meet aims to address issues like muted mic when the user needs to speak, missing headphone or speaker connection, secondary display issues, sound quality troubles, background noises, and so on.

How To Check Green Room On Google Meet

There is no particular setting to access the Green Room on Google Meet, notes the blog post. Users can find a 'check your audio and video' button before entering the meeting, which will take them to the Green Room. Here, they get a preview of their audio and video settings.

The Google blog post noted users also get to see options like microphone, speaker, camera, and other settings in the Green Room. Once users have checked these settings, they can simply proceed to the actual meeting by clicking the 'Next' button. This also confirms their setting for the meeting.

Google Meet Green Room Availablity

Google Meet's Green Room is now available and would take roughly 15 days to complete the rollout. In case you're unable to see the Green Room yet, you could get it within the coming week. Google Meet also notes the Green Room feature is available to all Google G Suite users.

It also extends to Google Business, G Suite Basic, Enterprise for Education, Google Education, and Google Nonprofits users. Additionally, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Google Workspace Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus users also get the Green Room feature.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India