How To Change Your Background On Google Meet How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Work from home culture has increased the usage of the video conferencing app in the country. Recently, Reliance Jio has launched an app called JioMeet to take on other apps like Google Meet and more. However, Google Meet is the most popular app used by the enterprise segment.

The Google Meet app is quite easy to use and comes with several features, such as group calls, blur the background, noise cancellation, and virtual backgrounds that allow you to change for desktop users. This virtual background feature also comes with Zoom and Microsoft Teams apps. But still, if you want to know how to change the background in the Google Meet, then you should follow these steps.

Step 1: You need to open Google Meet and then you have to select that meeting.

Step 2: You need to click on the three dots that you'll find on the right side of the screen. Then, you are allowed to change the background. You can also use a blurred background.

To use the blurred background, you need to tap on the Turn on option. Besides, the company allows you to use pre-uploaded background and it will turn on the camera if it was off. In addition, users are allowed to use their own image, however, for that, you need to tap on the add on option and to select the Join now option.

How To Change Background During The Call

You need to tap on three dots again, then you need to select the change background. Similarly, the company allows you to select the blurred background, then you have to click the change background option. The app also allows you to use preloaded background. However, Google said that blurring background can slow the speed of your device.

