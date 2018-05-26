Google One app launched on the Play Store: soon to go live

Google has introduced the Google One earlier this month. This brand will be replacing the non-G-suit Google Drive storage plans with a cheaper paid storage plans. All the consumer who has opted the Google Drive storage plans will be automatically upgraded to the Google One. However, this change is not going to affect anything on G Suit business customers.

On May 25, Google has released the Google One app. The app is available on the Google Play Store, but the service isn't live yet so there is not much to do with the app now. Google One comes with a lot of storage option, the storage range stars from 100GB to 30TB. Users can pick up anything from the right option which suits their requirement.

The Google one also includes plans which can be shared within a family. Users can add up to five family member in one plan and simply use the storage under one plan.

The base-level storage plan will start from 100GB storage and it comes with a price tag of $1.99 per month which is $19.99 per year. Google has introduced a new plan of 200GB which will be available for $2.99 per month and for a year users need to pay $35.88. The 1TB plan is replcaced by a 2TB plan for the same price of $9.99 per month and for a year user will be charged by $119.88. Installing the app is no use for now, except for signing up for the updates.

Previous Google has announced a revamped plans for its paid cloud service, the Google One Cloud. To make this deal more attractive, Google is also offering credits for Google Play store, which can be redeemed to buy apps, books, and movies. Not only that, the company is also offering deals on hotel bookings and more benefits will be added over the time.

If you are looking for a cloud service, which offers a robust service with an affordable price tag, then it seems that the Google One Cloud services look promising. Let's see when the search giant will make the cloud services live so that users can start using the app.

