Google One Adds Automatic Backup For Android Devices
Google One subscribers have a new perk to their cloud storage service. Google announced in a blog post that Google One members will now get automatic phone backup on their Android devices. The cloud service has a standard backup that includes app data, call history, contacts, and more, which now further extends to backup photos, videos, and MMS messages as well.
Google One With Added Perks
Google One's automatic backup feature is based on the operating system's existing backup functionality. The automatic backup feature will be especially handy for those purchasing new Android devices to restore data from their old ones, Google notes in the blog post. All of the backed up data can be managed through the Google One app.
Google has also specified that RCS messages are generally not backed up as it largely depends on your telecom carrier, smartphone, and the messaging application as well. In particular, Google notes users of T-Mobile and Metro carriers, as they don't support RCS messages.
Google One Subscription Plans
Google One was launched last year as a paid cloud storage service and the subscription starts at Rs. 130 per month for a basic 100GB storage plan. Apart from this, you can even sign up for the annual subscription for Rs. 1,300 for the basic plan. The Google One plans go up to Rs. 19,500 per month with various storage options up to 30TB. You also have the option for a free trial for two months.
