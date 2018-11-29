How to get free 100 GB Google One Cloud storage for free of cost?

Google has come up with a new initiative for Local Guides. Local Guides are those who constantly update and review different places on Google Maps. To encourage users, Google is offering free 100 GB cloud storage for 6 months. Here are the complete details on how to get free Google One storage.

With this initiative, users will get free 100 GB Google One cloud storage for free for the first 6 months. If they are interested in the plan, they can pay for the same service from the 7th month (Rs 130 per month).

Follow this procedure

Whenever you visit places, upload pictures and photos of those places to become eligible for a free cloud storage option. Google will send an e-mail to selected users with a unique activation code, which can be used to access free 100 GB cloud storage.

However, to redeem this offer, a user has to have a debit or credit card. After 6 months or 180 days of time, Google will start charging Rs 130 per month on your debit or credit card. If users are not interested in the service, then one can unsubscribe from the plan.

The Google One cloud storage can be shared with up to 5 friends or family members without any additional cost. If a user fails to make a payment after 6 months trial period, then the users will lose all the data stored in the Google One Cloud.

You will receive an e-mail with the following information

As a Local Guide, you can try Google One for free

We know Local Guides love Google perks, and here's a new one for top contributors: a free Google One membership for 6 months! You'll get 100GB of storage to use across Drive, Gmail, and Photos, access to experts for help with our products and services, and extra benefits across Google. Plus, you can share the membership with up to 5 additional family members.