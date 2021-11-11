Here's How You Can Win Ajio Vouchers From Google Pay News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Pay Fan Wall Quiz answers for today, November 11, 2021, have been added to the dedicated quiz page on the UPI-based payments app. If you are using Google Pay, then you will be having an idea of this festive season quiz, which debuted during the Diwali season earlier this month.

The Diwali Google Pay quiz debuted on November 2, 2021 and will go on until November 14, 2021. Each day, there will be a new set of questions and answers for users. Notably, the app has come up with this new event after a year of hosting the Google Pay Go India Game event. As there will be a new set of questions for participants today, we have come up with the answers to the questions under Google Pay Festive Wall Quiz.

Google Pay Festive Season Quiz Answers

To participate in the Google Pay Festive Season quiz contest, you need to build your fan wall by completing six payments as detailed below in any order. These include the following,

A minimum of Rs. 50 mobile recharge

Pay a merchant online for a minimum of Rs. 50

Make a bill payment of minimum Rs. 50

Scan and pay a merchant for a minimum of Rs. 50

Do a bank transfer of minimum Rs. 1,000

Send a minimum of Rs. 50 to a friend

Here are the answers to the questions asked under the Google Pay Festive Season quiz contest for today, November 11, 2021. It is important to answer the questions correctly.

Question 1: Which cricketers have the record for the highest-run partnership at the World Cup?

Answer: Saurav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid

Question 2: What does ICC stand for in cricket?

Answer: International Cricket Council

Question 3: Which of these Indian players have retired from all forms of cricket?

Answer: Sachin Tendulkar

Question 4: Which of these countries has never played in the ICC Cricket World Cup?

Answer: China

Question 5: Eden garden cricket stadium is situated in which of the following Indian cities?

Answer: Kolkata

If you answer these questions correctly, then you can win a cashback of Rs. 2 to Rs. 20 on making merchant payments, Rs. 2 to Rs. 20 payment voucher under the reward section, up to 30 percent discount voucher on any third-party service or goods purchase and the all-time 'Better luck next time' voucher under the rewards section.

You need to complete all the qualifying payments as mentioned above you can see in the Fan Wall campaign by the end of the contest, which is November 14, 2021 at 11:59 PM. Doing so, you will get a scratch card worth Rs. 20 to Rs. 300 and a draw ticket that will let you earn Rs. 300. You will be able to get a different Fan Wall item with each of the six payments. You will get to see the draw ticket's result after 2 PM today.

Before you participate in the Google Pay Festive Season quiz, you need to make sure you have updated your UPI payments app from Google to the latest version by heading to the Play Store or Apple App Store.

