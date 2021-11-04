Just In
Google Pay Festive Quiz Answers For November 4, 2021
Google Pay, one of the leading UPI payment services in India is joining Amazon and hosting its own version of quiz contests. With the Google Pay Festive Quiz, the search engine giant is hosting quiz contests on its payment platform. It tests the general knowledge of users regarding the upcoming festivities and the ongoing cricket season. Notably, this quiz is up only for a limited time period on the Google Pay app.
Google Pay Festive Quiz Details
As we are entering into the major festive season with Diwali just around the corner and the country opening up from the pandemic crisis, the major companies are gearing up to cash in on the festive season. Both the online retailers Amazon and Flipkart have been engaged in discount sales since last month. Now, Google Pay has joined them and encourages users to make purchases via its payment platform to earn rewards. With the Google Pay Festive Quiz contest, users can win rewards as well.
Google Pay Festive Quiz Answers
Check out the answers to the Google Pay Festive quiz contest for today from here. Today, users can win cashback or discount voucher on providing correct answers to these questions.
Question 1: The name Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit term dipavall. How is it known in English?
Answer: Row of lights
Question 2: What does Kollam, Alpana, Jhoti have in common?
Answer: Make rangoli
Question 3: Which of these is NOT a way of getting out in cricket?
Answer: Talking to the Umpire
Question 4: How many times has India won the T20 World Cup till now?
Answer: Once
Question 5: Which of the following sweets is unlikely to be eaten on Diwali?
Answer: Cheesecake
The Google Pay Festive Quiz lets each participant win cashback, discount voucher or Google Pay voucher. Also, participants are allowed to play the daily quiz between 12 AM and 11:59 PM every day until November 6, 2021.
Google Pay Festive Quiz is part of the Fan Wall where participants can get up to Rs. 600 by completing six different payments including a recharge, pay a merchant online, pay a bill, scan and pay any merchant, send money to a friend and do a bank transfer. On completing these, participants can win up to Rs. 600 cashback.
