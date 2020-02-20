Google Pay Offer: Here’s How You Can Get Google Home Mini For Just Rs. 199

As per the latest offer, Google Pay offers a whopping 96% discount on Google Home Mini. It is giving rewards to those who make payments via its payment service. Usually, these rewards can be redeemed in the reward channel in the form of scratch cards, lucky spin wheel, and premium rewards. To be eligible to get the Google Home Mini for just Rs. 199, you need to complete 20 steps in the rewards path as detailed below.

Google Home Mini Offer

Of the 20 steps in the reward path, you can move ahead by making a qualifying payment of Rs. 150 or above. You can advance up to 10 steps per week by making relevant payments in the path. Remember that you can move forward just one step per recipient. You can always check the earned rewards and payment activity within the app itself.

Qualifying Payment Options

The following are the qualifying payments that you can carry out to move ahead in the rewards path.

Send money to a contact

Pay a business

Recharge your mobile number

Make a bill payment

Book a train ticket

Buy or sell gold

As mentioned above, these payments should be above Rs. 150 to be eligible to move ahead in the rewards path.

Google Pay Loyalty Program Details

Google Pay is providing several options to earn rewards via limited time offers, referrals, and rewards path as mentioned above. Of these, referrals let you earn rewards as you refer some referral bonus on inviting a contact to Google Pay and the person makes his or her first transaction. Both you and the person you invited will get rewards worth at least Rs. 51. It can be higher during some promotional offers.

There will also be business channels that provide offers for select businesses. You can earn cashback, scratch cards, and vouchers during the same. Sometimes, there are free items as well available during the promotional offers.