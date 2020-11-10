Google Pay Jaipur Event: Answer 5 Questions And Get Rewards News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google Pay's Go India game is in full swing and it is hosting an event based on each city. Now, the Jaipur Event is live on the platform. All you need to do is answer five questions based on that city and you can get a chance to win up to Rs. 100 by answering all questions correctly. Besides, one can get a rare city ticket, kilometers up to 460 KM as well.

Do note that, you have to visit Jaipur city between today (November 10) and November 12. Here's how to participate in the Google Pay Jaipur quiz and can win rewards.

How To Play Google Pay Jaipur Quiz?

If you do not have a Jaipur ticket, you can click on the 'Request Ticket' options, and also you can share any 4 or 5 images of the cities you have visited before to get the Jaipur ticket. Follow this step to visit Jaipur city.

Step 1: Open your Google Pay app and enter the game.

Step 2: You need to visit Jaipur City and then you can play the Jaipur City Quiz.

Step 3: After Reaching on Jaipur City, you have to answer five questions correctly to earn Rs. 20 o Rs. 100 or a new city ticket or KM. One will get 4 options for each question and have to select the right answers only.

Google Pay Jaipur Event Quiz Answers

1. Which Dish Below is Unlikely to be in a Rajasthani Meal?

Answer: Butter Chicken

2. Which of the following monuments is not located in Jaipur?

Answer: Red Fort

3. Which of the following should you buy from Jaipur?

Answer: All of Them

4. How Many Windows does Hawa Mahal Have?

Answer: 953

5. You need to call Google Pay customer care for details related to your gold transaction and a Dhanteras Cashback of up to Rs.1000. How will you find Customer Care?

Answer: Go to Help inside Google Pay App

