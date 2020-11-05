Google Pay 'Go India': How To Play ‘Go India’ Game And Get Rewards Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

During the festive season, Google Pay has introduced a game called 'Go India'. The game is available for both Android and iOS users and you can get a reward of up to Rs. 501 for playing this game. Giving rewards is nothing new for Google Pay, the popular payment app offers various coupons and cashback after any cash transaction.

Many people may not know how to play the 'Go India' game and how to get tickets to different places. We are here to tell you how to play the 'Go India' game.

The Google Pay app is usually available on everyone's phone, if you don't have it then you must first download it from the Play Store or the Apple App Store. Before explaining how to play, we are detailing the concept of the 'Go India' Game.

'Go India' Game Concept

To get the rewards on this game, you need to visit a total of 30 cities on the map by November 25 and you can earn a reward of Rs. 101 to Rs. 501. In addition, you can get discount vouchers from any brands like AJIO, Yatra, tickets, kms to travel after visiting 4-5 cities.

How To Play 'Go India' Game In Google Pay?

Step 1: Open your Google Pay and you can see the 'Go India' option at the bottom and click on that.

Step 2: Then select enter game options and choose to start playing. Then you will see an India map where usually Bangalore and Amritsar will show. Choose one city from where you want to start your virtual travel.

Step 3: As a welcoming offer for the first time, you will get a combination of two city tickets and kilometers for visit. Then click on the 'Go' option to start your virtual travel.

For visiting any city, you need to collect both city tickets and kilometers (KM). With a ticket, you can visit the city and KM allow you to travel between cities. It is not very difficult to get tickets, but you need to have kilometers in your account to travel around the city.

How To Earn KMs And Tickets To Play 'Go India' Game?

To get tickets you have to click on the 'Request' option under the city. Besides, if you have an extra ticket in the same city you can share with your friends and then both people can get tickets and KMs. Also, after any transaction, you can also earn KMs. Do note that, you can visit only 3 cities per day.

