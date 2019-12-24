Google Pay New Year Offer: Earn Up To Rs. 2,020 By Collecting Stamps News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the Diwali Stamps that created excitement among users letting them win an assured reward of Rs. 251 and up to Rs. 1 lakh bonus prize, the company has come up with another offer. This time, Google Pay has come up with Welcome 2020 offer on account of the New Year celebrations.

The idea of the new offer is the same as that of the Google Pay Diwali offer. All you need to do is collect stamps to win an assured cash reward up to Rs. 2,020. This reward will be credited directly to your account just like the previous cash rewards earned on the platform. However, to earn this reward, you need to collect seven stamps stacked as the layers of a cake.

The Google Pay 2020 Offer has stamps such as balloon, DJ, sunglasses, toffee, selfie, pizza, and disco. If you collect one later, then you can get rewarded with a voucher from any one of the businesses that you choose. Apart from that, if you collect all the seven stamps, then you will be rewarded between Rs. 202 and Rs. 2020.

How To Collect Google Pay 2020 Stamps

To collect the Google Pay 2020 stamps, you need to follow a few conditions as detailed here. Firstly, there is an option to win a stamp by paying a business, sending P2P payments to unique Google Pay users, etc. of more than Rs. 98. There is a limit of five stamps per day via this method.

The second option is to win stamps by paying a bill of Rs. 300 or above or doing a mobile recharge of Rs. 98 or above. Again, the daily limit of this option is five stamps.

Thirdly, you can invite a friend to join Google Pay using a unique referral code. You can collect a stamp when the invited friend joins the app using your code and makes his or her first payment. You can collect one stamp per friend you invite and a maximum of five stamps per day via this option.

The next option is to win a stamp by gifting a stamp to a friend. Once your friend accepts the gift, you will get a stamp. You can do this to earn five stamps a day. You can also gift multiple stamps to the same friend but you will get only one bonus stamp.

The fifth and sixth methods to earn stamps are restricted only to the Android users of Google Pay. The fifth method is to win a stamp by using the 2020 scanner to scan the number 2020 near you. You can use this method to earn two stamps per day.

And, the last option is the On-Air offer, that we have already seen. You need to catch the Google Pay ad either on TV or on the Google India YouTube channel. Once the microphone listens to the ad, you will earn a stamp.

There are various rules that you need to follow as detailed in the Google Pay app. And, do keep in mind that this offer is not available to residents of Tamil Nadu and those who have earned more than Rs. 9,000 rewards using the app this fiscal year.

