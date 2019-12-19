Just In
Google Pay Likely To Get 2020 Stamp Rewards, Stories For Merchants And One-Time Mandates
Google Pay, the unified payment platform has been adding more new functionalities for its users. Also, it is coming up with campaigns that will encourage users to make more transactions via its platform. As we are all set to step into the next year, Google Pay will get more attention from users via additional campaigns.
A report by XDA Developers suggests that Google Pay is working on the next set of stamps season after the successful Diwali stamps campaign. Besides the stamps campaign, there are a few other notable features as well. The report cites an APK teardown of that hints at the new features to be rolled out via future updates.
Google Pay 2020 Stamps Rewards
During Diwali, Google hosted the Diwali stamp rewards campaign letting users collect five Diwali-themed stamps and win a reward of 251. There was also a bonus prize of Rs. 1 lakh. There were some conditions that had to be followed to get these rewards. Now, it looks like the company is in plans to replicate the same success with the New Year as well as the APK shows new strings added to version 49 of the app.
The 2020 stamp campaign is said to involve both the camera and microphone to earn stamps. Maybe it could be something like the On-Air campaign that required users to let the phone's microphone listen to an ad of Google Pay on TV or the official Google India YouTube channel. The audio scanner is believed to pick up the number 2020 within the ad audio and reward users with 2020 themed stamps.
Stories For Merchants
Furthermore, it adds that the new version of the app might let merchants add stories. Wondering why we need stories in Google Pay? Well, there is no explanation for that right now. But it could be something like adding the private messaging feature to Google Photos. Maybe, they could add temporary video and photo highlights to showcase their ongoing deals and new products.
One-Time Mandates
It is a feature that was rolled out with UPI 2.0. It lets users pre-authorize a transaction or block funds available in their accounts so that it can be debited later. This feature ensures that users have enough funds in their account and schedule a transaction to be executed later automatically.
