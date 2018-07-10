Google Phone app might soon feature real-time spam call screening

Google has been up-to-date when it comes to releasing updates and security patches for its services and devices. The company was recently testing a new 'Hub' section for the gaming news. The news feed will show the users stories related to games that they have installed on their devices or related to the trending games.

Back in April this year, Google was reportedly working on a spam filtering feature for the Google Phone app which will not notify a user if it suspects a spam call, rather it will automatically direct it to the voicemail and also save a record of it the call history. Now, it appears that Google might introduce this feature for the masses as suggested by an APK teardown of the Google phone app beta update. Te teardown suggests the functionality of the spam filtering feature after it is released for the Pixel and Nexus devices.

The Spam filtering feature is being called 'Call Screen', and as the name suggests the feature will screen calls from unwanted sources like spammers and even telemarketers. The strings in the APK files mentions that the 'Call Screen' feature will 'Screen unwanted calls with real-time audio transcription and quick responses' of the incoming calls of suspected spammers and will also allow the users to send a quick response to an incoming call which has been labeled as spam.

In addition to this, the code further reveals that the feature will not use mobile data or Wi-Fi. Also, the responses given by the user will not be sent via an SMS, therefore all the data remains in the phone itself and also no record of the call will e saved on the cloud either. The feature is not accessible in the Google Phone app's latest beta build as the implementation is not ready at the moment. We will keep you posted with the further updates so stay tuned with us.