Google Photos Locked Folder Feature Will Soon Be Available For Apple iPhones

When Google announced that Google Photos will no longer offer unlimited storage even at standard quality, the company also introduced some new features such as Google Photos Locked Folder. This enabled users to lock certain folders on the Google Photos app using biometric identification or passcode.

At the time of launch, the Google Photos Locked Folder feature was only available for the Google Pixel series of smartphones. According to the latest Google blog, the Google Photos Locked Folder will soon be available for Apple iPhones and iPads.

Coming Early Next Year

Do note that, the new Google Photos Locked Folder feature will only be available for Apple iPhone users in early 2022. Besides, the same feature will also be made available for the rest of the Android smartphone users, which will let users protect their sensitive photos on the Google Photos app.

It is interesting to see that Google is delivering exclusive features first on Pixel, then on the rest of Android smartphones, and iPhones are the last devices to get this feature. Given the fact that Google owns Android, it is pretty understandable that its own operating system will get these new features.

What Is Google Photos Locked Folder?

Google Photos Locked Folder is a feature available on the native Google Photos app, where, users can store their sensitive photos in a single folder. These photos or videos can only be accessed by entering the passcode, and these pictures will also not show up on other apps.

As mentioned before, this feature is currently limited to Google Pixel smartphones, where, the user has to individually add photos into the locked folder. This is definitely a great feature, where, if you have any sensitive photos, they can be easily hidden on a single app instead of using another app just to hide some multimedia files.

As of now, there is no information if these locked photos can be accessed using the Google Photos website. This is definitely a cool feature, for those, who use Google Photos as their primary photo storage app, which still offers up to 15GB of free storage per Google Account.

