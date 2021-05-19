Google Photos Gets New Features As It Becomes Paid Service News oi-Vivek

Google Photos is no longer a free service. To store pictures and videos on Google Photos, one needs to buy the Google One subscription, else you should have free space on your 15GB Google Drive storage.

The already stored photos and videos will continue to stay that way, and will not be counted into the 15GB quota that Google offers with every device.

Google Photos Locked Folder Feature

Along with Android 12 OS, Google has also announced a major update to Google Photos, which has been one of the most requested features. Google Photos will soon support "Locked Folder", where, you can encrypt your private photos and videos within the Google Photos app.

This allows users to store photos and video privately on a smartphone, which can only be accessed using a fingerprint sensor. Photos stored on the locked folder will not be accessible by any other app on the phone. And these photos are not backed up to the cloud, and they are only stored on the phone. This means you won't be able to access these photos on other devices.

Though it sounds like a good feature, brands like Samsung have been offering a similar feature for the last few years. Do note that, the Locked folder feature on Google Photos will initially be available for Pixel smartphones and will be rolled out to other Android smartphones. As of now, there is no information on the locked folder feature for iPhones and iPads.

Besides this, Google Photos also comes with new types of memories, where, Google is now using machine learning to highlight the images of similar patterns, colors, and shapes. These photos will only visible to the owner, which answers the privacy part of the equation.

With the upcoming update, Google photos will use a neural engine to create moving images or short videos called Cinematic moments, which will take two identical photos and fill the gaps with new frames, which are synthesized using a neural engine.

This will give your memories a life and will work on photos taken using smartphones, cameras, and even on photos that have been scanned from an old photo album. As Google Photos becomes a premium service, Google is adding more and more features, and making some of these features exclusive to Pixel smartphones will also help them sell a few more devices.

