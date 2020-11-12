Google Photos To Stop Free Unlimited Storage In 2021: Plan To Push Google One Service? News oi-Vivek

After five years of free service, Google Photos has now decided to stop offering free unlimited storage to its user. So, if you still intend on using Google Photos to store all your videos and pictures, you might have to subscribe to the Google One service.

Google will stop offering unlimited high-quality photo storage options from June 1, 2021. And the only good thing about this move is that the company will not consider already stored content into the 15GB quota that Google allocates to every user.

However, if you are saving photos in original quality rather than high-quality, those will be counted against the 15GB storage space, except for the Google Pixel users. Do note that, Google Photos also offers an option to convert original quality photos to high-quality photos using automated compression mode.

According to Google, it is offering thrice as much storage as Apple, which just allocates 5GB free storage per user. The company also claims that 80 percent of the Google Photos users won't exceed the 15GB storage cap, at least for the first three years.

Also note that, if a Google account is inactive for 24 months, then Google might delete all your stuff, including emails, photos, and videos.

Google One Price In India

The subscription plans for Google One starts at Rs. 130 per month, which offers 100GB cloud storage. Similarly, there is Rs. 210 per month plan that offers 200GB storage, and lastly, there is an Rs. 650 per month plan that offers 2TB storage space.

Do note that the 15GB storage offered by Google is shared amongst Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, and other services. If you fill-up the quota, then Gmail will stop receiving emails. So, make sure that your Google account has at least 1GB free storage for a seamless experience.

