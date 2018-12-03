Google Play Awards 2018: Most popular apps this year

Drops: Learn 31 New languages

The Drops has been selected as the best Android app of 2018 by Google. This is an education app which allows the users to learn as many as 31 different languages. With the help of Drops, you can learn a wide range of foreign languages such as Korean, Chinese, Japanese, English (both American English and British English), Spanish (both Castilian Spanish and Latin-American Spanish), German, Russian and Portuguese among others.

The Drops is an Editor's Choice app and has already recorded over 1 million downloads which explain its popularity. The app weighs just 25MB and has scored 4.7 rating on the Google Play Store. So, if you are interested in learning a new language with ease you can visit the Google Play Store and download the ‘Drops' app.

YouTube TV app:

The YouTube TV app has been voted as the top "fan favorite app". This app allows the users to watch major broadcast and cable networks, including the popular ABC, CBS, and FOX among others on the go without the need of connecting to a cable TV. The app has over 60 networks which the users can access anytime on their respective devices including smartphones, tablet, computer, smart TV, or game console, and even on a big screen via Google Chromecast, Roku player & TV, and Apple TV. The entertainment app has a 4.4 rating on the Play Store. Sadly, the app is currently unavailable in India it is not immediately clear by when we will receive the app in the country. Though, we would love to use the YouTube TV app and enjoy our favorite shows on the go.

Other Top picks by Google Play for the year 2018:

As mentioned earlier Google has also revealed the list of most popular ebooks, TV shows, and movies of the year 2018.

Top five ebooks of 2018:

Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff

The Outsider by Stephen King

Fear by Bob Woodward

12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson

Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Top five TV shows of 2018:

The Walking Dead

Riverdale

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

PAW Patrol

Top five movies of 2018: