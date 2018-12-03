Google Play Awards 2018: Most popular apps this year

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Speeding Car Rams Into Shop In Delhi’s Busy Shakarpur Market [CCTV Video]
- Interesting Facts About December
- SBI Offers Free ATM Transaction To These A/c Holders — Are You Eligible?
- Car Sales Report November 2018: Decline In Four-Wheeler Sales During Festive Season
- Samsung Galaxy S10 To Feature A Different Display Hole
- India Vs Australia ODI — We've To Bat As A Single Unit, Says Cheteshwar Pujara
- Unseen Pics From Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Party — Couple Gets Goofy & Click Photos
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural Heritage
Google had introduced its Android OS back in September 2008 and since then a majority of smartphone manufacturers have released their smartphones running on Android platform. Google had designed the Android OS primarily to power touchscreen enabled smartphones and tablets. However, the tech giant, later on, developed the Android OS to power other categories of devices. The company had further developed Android TV for Televisions, Wear OS for smartwatches and Android Auto for the cars. The best thing about the Android OS is that you get the flexibility to use both the company developed and third-party developed apps which makes our tasks simpler.
Every year towards the end, Google picks up the most popular apps, games movies, TV shows and even ebooks which have been trending all over the year. This time also the tech giant has come up with its top picks of 2018 including Android apps, Play Movies & TV, and Play Books. Among the most popular apps in 2018 are Drops and YouTube TV app. While the former is a language learning app the latter is a cable-free live TV service.
Drops: Learn 31 New languages
The Drops has been selected as the best Android app of 2018 by Google. This is an education app which allows the users to learn as many as 31 different languages. With the help of Drops, you can learn a wide range of foreign languages such as Korean, Chinese, Japanese, English (both American English and British English), Spanish (both Castilian Spanish and Latin-American Spanish), German, Russian and Portuguese among others.
The Drops is an Editor's Choice app and has already recorded over 1 million downloads which explain its popularity. The app weighs just 25MB and has scored 4.7 rating on the Google Play Store. So, if you are interested in learning a new language with ease you can visit the Google Play Store and download the ‘Drops' app.
YouTube TV app:
The YouTube TV app has been voted as the top "fan favorite app". This app allows the users to watch major broadcast and cable networks, including the popular ABC, CBS, and FOX among others on the go without the need of connecting to a cable TV. The app has over 60 networks which the users can access anytime on their respective devices including smartphones, tablet, computer, smart TV, or game console, and even on a big screen via Google Chromecast, Roku player & TV, and Apple TV. The entertainment app has a 4.4 rating on the Play Store. Sadly, the app is currently unavailable in India it is not immediately clear by when we will receive the app in the country. Though, we would love to use the YouTube TV app and enjoy our favorite shows on the go.
Other Top picks by Google Play for the year 2018:
As mentioned earlier Google has also revealed the list of most popular ebooks, TV shows, and movies of the year 2018.
Top five ebooks of 2018:
- Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff
- The Outsider by Stephen King
- Fear by Bob Woodward
- 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
- Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
Top five TV shows of 2018:
- The Walking Dead
- Riverdale
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Flash
- PAW Patrol
Top five movies of 2018:
- Black Panther
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Deadpool 2