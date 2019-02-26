Google Play removes 28 fake apps from Play Store: Quick Heal News oi-Priyanka Dua According to user comments on Play store, transaction shows completed status in the fake app but money does not get transferred to Paytm wallet.

According to a new report by cybersecurity giant Quick Heal, Google play has removed a total of 28 fake apps from the Play Store with more than 48,000 installs.

The apps do not have any legitimate functionality related to the App name. All apps are made by the same developer 'Sarvesh Developer', Quick heal said.

These include apps like Mini Wallet, Gold Loan, Chit Funds, Virtual Data and more.

It said all apps have the same functionality- it gives some task to earn money. To complete each task we need to watch some ads, click on ads and download some apps.

After clicking and downloading apps we get points. These fake apps claim that after 10 points, money can be transferred to Paytm, but according to user comments on Play store, transaction shows completed status in the fake app but money does not get transferred to Paytm wallet.

The description of "Credit Card Process" application on play store is, "provide credit card process" but in the actual application, there is no information related to the credit card process. Same is the case with "Home Loan Advisor" application, where the description on play store is, "Gives advice for a home loan" but in the actual application, there isn't any information related to home loan advice. Developer develops these apps only for earning money by showing advertisements.

In notification windows it shows a message to the user, "Because of some issues payment was not done, today everyone will get the payment". The message is in the Hindi language so we can assume that the developer could be Indian.

Here's how to stay safe from fake mobile apps:

Check an app's description before you download it.

Check the app developer's name and their website. If the name sounds strange or odd, you have reasons to suspect it.

Go through the reviews and ratings of the app.

Avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores.

Use a reliable mobile antivirus that can prevent fake and malicious apps from getting installed on your phone.