Just In
- 9 min ago Xbox Series X/S Are Microsoft’s Fastest-Selling Consoles Ever; Pricing & Availability In India
- 1 hr ago Philips 7900 Ambilight Android TV Series With Dolby Atmos Costs Rs. 99,990: What Makes It So Expensive?
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 10T Full Specs Out Ahead Of Aug 3 Launch; Could Pack 16GB RAM
- 1 hr ago Amazon Prime Subscription Price Hiked In Some Countries; Is India On The List?
Don't Miss
- News Ready to withdraw suspension if Opposition MPs apologize: Govt
- Finance GAIL Announces Bonus Shares Issue: Check Details
- Lifestyle Australian Scientists Discover Superworms That Digest Styrofoam, Offering Hope For Plastic Waste Management
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Blockbuster Selfie From Pathaan's Shoot In Spain Goes Viral!
- Sports Chess Olympiad fever grips Chennai, Napier Bridge dons the look of a chess board
- Travel List of Most Mysterious Places Around The World
- Automobiles 2022 Renault Kiger Review — Renault Sticks To The Kiger’s Original Success Formula
- Education Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check how to download scorecard on mpsos.nic.in
Google Play Store Turns 10: Here's How It Paid Homage To Select Apps And Games
One can either say Google Play Store is already 10 years old or it is just 10 years old. Nonetheless, the Android app store from Google gives access to millions of apps and games across the world. To celebrate this occasion, Google has also updated the logo of the Play Store, which looks just like the old one.
Is Google Play Store just 10 years old? Yes, it has been 10 years since Android Market Place was renamed as Google Play Store. The Android Market Place has been serving android users since 2008 and it got renamed as Google Play Store back in 2012.
Android Apps That Refined This Generation
Google has mentioned 10 apps (India-specific) that refined this generation. The list includes all the free popular apps such as WhatsApp, Truecaller, Paytm, Amazon India, Flipkart, JioSaavn (earlier known as Saavn), and MX Player (since the pre-OTT era), Hotstar, PhonePe, and ShareChat.
This also means that most Android smartphone users will have at least a few of these apps if not all. I myself have been using some of these apps like WhatsApp for a long time, and these apps have definitely gotten better and feature-rich over the last few years.
Android Games That Captivated US
Google has mentioned some of the most downloaded and played apps from Google Play Store. The list includes Lords Mobile, Candy Crush Saga, Clash of Clans, Subway Surfers, BGMI (earlier known as PUBG: Mobile), COD: Mobile, 8 Ball Pool, Real Cricket 20, Ludo King, and world cricket championship 2.
All the apps and games that Google has on Play Store's 10th year anniversary have over four stars, and these are also some of the most downloaded games and apps across the country. It is also interesting that some of these apps and games are from the pre-Google Play Store era, while a few of them are just a few years old.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
40,230
-
18,910
-
15,877
-
19,206
-
4,782
-
7,061
-
6,119
-
47,332
-
61,788
-
28,015