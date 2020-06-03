Google Pulls Down ‘Remove China Apps’ From Play Store News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Mitron TV app rose and fell within a short span of its launch. The app which was being touted as the India's answer to the popular Chinese app TikTok but turned out to be a product from Pakistan. Soon after, the app was pulled down for violation of security policy. Now, another app has taken a blow. Called 'Remove China App', the app has also been removed from the Play Store.

Why Is The App Removed?

We all are aware how China has been taking backlashes due to the spread of coronavirus outbreak. Besides, the growing tension on borders between both countries is like a catalyst to boycott Chinese products. So apps like Mitron TV and Remove China Apps got an opportunity to grab all the attention.

The 'Remove China Apps' app was developed by a Jaipur-based firm called OneTouchAppLabs. The function of this app was to detect all the Chinese applications on a smartphone so that users can remove them easily. Similar to the Mitron TV app, this app was also downloaded over 5 million times before being taken down from the Play Store.

OneTouchAppLabs revealed this information itself via a tweet on its official handle. The app is said to be taken down for violating the Deceptive Behavior Policy of Google Play Store. This policy was introduced so that an app can't make any changes to the device setting or features of on a device without the knowledge of a user. Also, no app should promote the removal of other apps on a device.

Dear Friends,



Google has suspended our #RemoveChinaApps from google play store.

Thank you all for your support in past 2 weeks.

"You Are Awesome"



TIP

Its easy to find the origin of any app by searching on google

by typing

origin country



Stay Tuned !! Stay Safe!! — onetouchapplabs (@onetouchapplabs) June 2, 2020

However, the official tweet by the company doesn't reveal why Google removed this app from its Play Store. Also, it unknown if this app will ever be available for download at Play Store. We have seen Google removing apps from the Play Store for various reasons.

And it's the security which has been always a priority. Both the Mitron TV app and the 'Remove China App' applications have also been pulled down due to violation of security issues. So, this somehow is in users' favor.

