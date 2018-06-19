Google removes Uber integration from Google Maps

Google, the tech giant is known for its interesting features that it brings for the users. And when it comes to relying on a service Google can be trusted with a good faith. The tech giant keeps its services and devices updated with the latest technology. Google Maps is one such example of Google's service which keeps on evolving with each passing day. Following this Google has bid Adieu to the Uber ride integration from inside of the Google Maps.

For our readers who have never used the Uber ride integration, we would like to add that the Google Maps offered an option in which users could book am Uber or Ola ride from within the app. Google had boasted this feature a lot when it was being introduced, however strangely Google has now removed the direct Uber booking option without giving any reason as to why the company made this decision.

Now, when a user opens the Google Maps and tries to book an Uber ride, the will be presented with an option to open Uber app and book a cab from there instead of directly booking the ride like before.

The change was first noted by some folks over the AndroidPolice and also it is worth pointing out the fact that the Uber integration was removed from Google Maps for iOS by last summer.

The feature of booking a cab from Maps directly instead of moving to a different app was quite useful and it created less hassle while booking a cab. Also, Uber would always prefer its own app rather any third party app. So it could be a possibility that blocking the Maps integration could have come from Uber and not Google.

Also, in one of our recent article related to Google, we covered that, DeepMind, which is a London based AI-subsidiary of Google, has developed an algorithm which can create full 3D models of objects and scenes using the regular 2D images. This AI is being called as the GQN (Generative Query Network) and the algorithm can be used for a number of applications such as robotic vision, VR simulation, among others, read the complete story here.