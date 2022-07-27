Google Street View Available In India After 10 Years Of Rejection: How To Use Street View? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Maps is one of the most popular apps from the suite of apps that comes in-built on all Android phones. Now, the Google Street View is arriving in India, after nearly 10 years of being rejected on terms of national security concerns. Google Street View in India might help in a better understanding of Indian streets.

Google Street View In India After 10 Years

Google Street view is quite different from Google Maps, which is currently available in India. Street View offers 360-degree panoramic street-level images. So far, the Indian government had withheld from Google expanding Street View in India over security and privacy concerns. Things have changed now, and Google Street View is available in the country.

Google has now partnered with Genesys and Tech Mahindra to re-launch Street View in the country. The new feature is currently available in 10 cities, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar.

Google Street View is expected to arrive in 50 Indian cities by the end of this year, Google executives said at a media briefing in New Delhi. Additionally, Google will also partner with local developers for application programming interfaces or APIs to build apps around Street View. The tech giant will also join hands with traffic authorities and aggregators in India for Street View.

"Starting today, Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery intensity in India is covering 150,000 km (93,205 miles) of roads that's actually been ingested into Google Maps," said Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP - Maps Experiences at Google said.

How To Use Google Street View?

Presently, the Google Street View update might not be available for all smartphones in India. Nevertheless, make sure you have the latest update running on your phone to access Street View and follow these steps

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your phone > Drop a pin or search for a place

Step 2: At the bottom, tap on the place name or address

Step 3: Select the photo labeled 'Street View' or the Street View icon with the arrow

Step 4: This will open the Street View of the locality

