Google Updates Gmail With Direct Voice, Video Calls Support; Another Redesign Makes Way

Gmail is one of the emailing platforms that's widely used across the globe. Google's Gmail is getting a couple of new updates to ensure users don't leave the platform! One such major update is the introduction of voice and video calls on Gmail. Simply put, you can soon make voice and video calls to your Gmail contacts.

Google is introducing several new features across its platform, including a few new features to Gmail. The update aims to boost more workspace features across its apps. Soon, Gmail is going to be more than an emailing service. Instead, you can now place direct voice and video calls to your contacts on Gmail, including the Gmail mobile app.

Presently, Google Meet is precisely meant for this purpose. You can make voice and video calls with your Google contacts via Google Meet. But now, the upgraded feature on Gmail will directly link your calls via Google Meet - but within the Gmail app.

Google has been consistently building Gmail as a central hub for all its work-related platforms. If one carefully observes, Google's applications have some or the other way of connecting with Gmail, making it easy for users to connect or access it with just a click. For instance, you can use Gmail to create a calendar, personal or group chats, video conferences, and more.

Apart from the direct video and voice calls on Gmail, Google has also introduced another redesign to its emailing platform. Here, Gmail gets new features for Spaces and Google Calendar. Plus, Gmail users can switch to Companion mode for Meet. This lets you use the audio-visual settings for your conference room.

The Gmail update now makes the app an access point for a wide range of activities. Going forward, you can soon place calls on Gmail, just like a VOIP as we do it on Google Duo or Skype. This further completes Gmail's functionality to take on other apps like Microsoft Outlook or even Zoom. To note, Zoom also had plans of bringing in an emailing service to take on Gmail.

