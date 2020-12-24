Zoom Email Services Tipped To Launch In 2021: Can It Take On Gmail? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Zoom video conferencing platform was practically unheard of till the pandemic struck and detained all meetings and conferences to the virtual world. Now, Zoom is everyone's favorite destination to meet and discuss! 2021 might be changing things for the video conferencing platform. For one, Zoom email services might be taking shape next year.

Zoom Email Services Tipped

Reports claim that Zoom won't be limiting its services to a video conferencing platform. Instead, it's working on launching an email service as well as a calendar app. According to The Information, the Zoom email service aims to take on Gmail and Microsoft Outlook.

Several companies across the globe shifted to working from home this year, which boomed Zoom's services. However, with the vaccine in sight, companies are bound to ask their employees to come back to work, which might end their reliance on video conferencing platforms like Zoom. To keep its business boom going, Zoom is reportedly working on extending its services to include email and a calendar.

Zoom Email: What To Expect

Both Google and Microsoft, and several other providers have bundled their services together. For instance, Google's Gmail, Calendar app, and even Google Meet have all been linked seamlessly. One gets a notification of an upcoming meeting on Gmail, which is immediately marked on the Calendar app. And connecting to the meeting on Google Meet either from the Calendar or Gmail is easy.

Even if companies start bringing back employees to the physical offices, several companies rely on video conferencing platforms, especially if they have offices in multiple locations. Both Google and Microsoft services have come in handy for organizations as the services are bundled together. Fro the looks of it, Zoom wants to achieve the same.

Zoom Email: Can It Take On Gmail?

Gmail has been well-established and widely popular for both professional and personal use. Zoom, with its security concerns and infrastructural problems, will have a high benchmark to reach. That said, Gmail has also been hacked and broken into, however, the overall security on Gmail is much better than that of Zoom. It looks like Zoom email service will need to up its offerings to take on Gmail.

