Google Services Down: YouTube, Gmail, Drive, Maps Down Globally

YouTube, the biggest video streaming service, has been down across the world, leaving users wondering. Not just YouTube, many users are not able to access other Google services like Gmail, and Google Documents as well.

It looks like most Google products are suffering the same, and as of now, there is no information on what caused this issue. People are using platforms like Twitter and Facebook to share their experiences regarding the latest condition of YouTube, Gmail, and Google Drive.

Both Web Version And App Versions Go DownI tried opening YouTube on an Android smartphone and an iPhone, and in both cases, I was not able to access YouTube. Similarly, I also tried accessing YouTube using a web browser on a Windows computer, and even on a browser, it says something went wrong, and there is no way to access YouTube as of now.

Not just that, even services like Google Maps and Google Drive are not working. We tested these services on multiple phones and computers, and we were not able to access most of the Google products on any of the devices that we tested.

Not just that, even services like Google Play Store are currently now working on Android smartphones. So, most Google apps are currently facing an issue, and as of now, there is no information on the exact reason for this outage.

Google Search Engine Is Working Fine

If you go to Google.com, then you can access the search engine without any issue, and look at the results. However, even from the Google Home page, you won't be able to access any of the aforementioned services like Google Maps, YouTube, Google Drive, Gmail, or Google Play Store. Google is likely to be working on this issue and might fix it as soon as possible.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

