Most-Viewed YouTube Videos In 2020

YouTube is the second-most visited website in the world. There are reports that claims more than 500 hours of video content are uploaded to YouTube every minute and YouTube is estimated to have US$15 billion in annual revenues. You must be wondering how many people watch these videos. The numbers are astronomical! Here we are listing most- watched YouTube videos in 2020.

Baby Shark Dance – Pinkfong

"Baby Shark Dance" video, released by Korean education brand Pinkfong has made a record in terms of view. With 7.05 billion views on YouTube, 'Baby Shark' is now topping the list since its release in June 17, 2016. The video is primarily intended for children and the song based on a family of sharks.

Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

‘'Despacito'' by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee topped last year; however, the Spanish song is currently the second-most viewed video on the platform with 7.04 billion views.

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

‘'Shape Of You'' is a song which was released by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in 2017. With 5.05 billion views, the popular song is now listed as third position.

See You Again – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

''See You Again'' song by American rapper Wiz Khalifa and writer Charlie Puth was released in 2015 as a tribute to the late actor Paul Walker. The song has garnered 4.79 billion views on YouTube.

Masha and The Bear - Recipe for disaster

Masha and The Bear - Recipe for disaster is a non-music video and it is produced by Moscow-based Animaccord Animation Studio in 2009. The Russian TV series is aimed at children and the video has now whopping 4.36 billion views on YouTube.

Johny Johny Yes Papa- LooLoo Kids

LooLoo Kids' version of 'Johny Johny Yes Papa' is currently ranked sixth in the top 10 list with whopping 4.14 billion views. The child-based rhyme song has been quite popular since its release in 2016.

Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson Ft. Bruno Mars

'Uptown Funk' is produced by Mark Ronson in 2014, featuring American singer and songwriter Bruno Mars. It is currently listed in the seventh position with 3.99 billion views.

Gangnam Style – Psy

The song "Gangnam Style" is a Korean neologism sung by South Korean singer Psy which was released in 2012. Even the song topped the music list of more than 30 countries including Australia, Canada, France, and more. Despite being an old song, it has now gained 3.84 billion views on YouTube.

Learn colors - Colorful eggs on the farm

Child-based content is gaining a lot of popularity this year. Learn colors - Colorful eggs on the farm by ‘Miroshka TV' is currently listed in ninth position with 3.65 billion views. The video shows the six colors black, brown, pink, white, red, blue by changing the color of the smiling eggs on a farm.

Sorry – Justin Bieber

With 3.36 billion views on YouTube '' Sorry '' by Justin Bieber has now reached the tenth position from the top of the list in 2016. The song was recorded for Justin Bieber's fourth studio album 'Purpose'.