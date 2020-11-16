Here's How To Get Free YouTube Premium Services From Airtel How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has announced a new offer for its customers, where it is providing three months subscription to YouTube Premium. The YouTube premium access is available through Airtel's Thanks application. On the other hand, a YouTube subscription pack is available at Rs. 129 and as part of the service, users will get ad-free access to videos. Besides, the company is offering access to YouTube Music.

These services are available for limited users and will be valid until April 22, 2021. However, this offer is not available to YouTube Red and Google Play Music subscribers. Also, users who are already using this service will not get this benefit. However, there is a whole procedure to get this offer.

Steps To Get YouTube Services Via Airtel Thanks Application

Notably, this three months offer is available on both Android and iOS devices. Apart from offering a subscription, Airtel users can get rewards; however, they have to perform several tasks. After fulfilling all details users need to go to the Thanks application and visit the More section. Then, you need to tap on the reward button to check the availability. It is worth mentioning that this is a limited period offer and will be valid until April 22, 2021.

The telecom operator is also sending a trial request to its customers along with a free subscription. All you need to fill the online Google form. This form is specially designed for those users who are not getting this offer on the Thanks application. But, there is a catch. This offer is not available for those users who are already using the YouTube service. This service comes with a free subscription, but once it ends, customers will be charged as per the monthly fee. This means that the company also allows you to stop the services at any time.

