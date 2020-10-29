ENGLISH

    Airtel Offering Three Months Subscription To YouTube Premium Services

    Airtel has come up with a new offer, where it is providing three months' access to YouTube Premium services. These services are on a promotional basis and will be available until April 22, 2021. This offer is available under the company's Rewards program.

    The Rewards program has been listed on the company's website and as per the terms, this program is known as Airtel Coupon Distribution. In fact, Airtel is sending a trial code to users to avail this offer, reports Only Tech. The report said that this offer is available for only Indians users and for those who never used the Premium services of YouTube Music, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music.

    To avail this offer users, need to sign-up for the Airtel Thanks Rewards program. However, the money will not be deducted until the trial period expires, and once the period ends users will be charged Rs. 129 per month. In addition, the company allows you to cancel the trial period without any cost.

    YouTube Plans In India: Details

    Notably, last year, YouTube launched its Music and Premium services in India to give a tough fight to Spotify and Amazon Prime. Currently, the company is offering one month and three months' plans in the country. The prepaid plans of YouTube Premium and Music are available on Android devices and the web. Currently, these plans are not available on iOS devices as they have only subscription-based plans.

    The YouTube Premium plans are priced at Rs. 139 per month and Rs. 399 for three months. On the other hand, the Music Premium plans are available at Rs. 109 and Rs. 309 for three months. To sign up for the premium YouTube services, users need to check the YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium section. Then, you need to pay through debit or credit cards.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
    X