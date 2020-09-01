How To Get Free 2GB Data From Airtel News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has joined hands with several brands to bring new offers. Similarly, the company has partnered with PepsiCo India to offer extra 4G data to its users from September 1. Under this partnership, the telecom operator is offering 2GB of 4G free data if buyers purchase a PepsiCo product, such as Lays, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps, and Doritos.

"Insights show consumers are enjoying our products and seeking convenience while working and watching content at home...the partnership with Airtel is a perfect fit that will further compliment the in-home experience of consumers," Dilen Gandhi, senior director & category head (foods), PepsiCo India was quoted by Economic Times. Airtel has also announced that consumers can redeem three times on every single number.

The report states that many snack brands are looking for tie-ups with telecom operators to increase their sales as mobile internet consumption has been increased during COVID-19. These brands are joining hands with big Bollywood stars to endorse their products in the market.

"PepsiCo to reward loyal customers with complimentary data to unlock a world of digital experiences on Airtel Thanks when they buy their favourite packet of snack," Airtel's chief marketing officer Shashwat Sharma was quoted by the newspaper.

However, to avail, the benefits customers need to spend Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 to get the 1GB and 2GB data from the telco until January 30, 2021. The latest development comes after Airtel announced its plans to increase its prices in the coming months as it wants to increase its ARPU between Rs. 200 to Rs. 300.

Meanwhile, Airtel has introduced three more plans into the free coupons category. The company has added Rs. 289, Rs. 448, and Rs. 599. Other than these prepaid plans, the free coupons are available with Rs. 598 and Rs. 698, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 558,Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, and Rs. 448.

