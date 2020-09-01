Just In
- 3 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition To Launch At Unpacked Part 2
-
- 6 min ago ISRO Chandryaan-3 Mission: Artificial Moon Craters Under Development For Testing
- 29 min ago Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G With 192MP Camera Support Announced
- 1 hr ago Meet Motorola One 5G, An Affordable 5G Smartphone
Don't Miss
- Sports Suresh Raina breaks silence after Chennai Super Kings exit: 'What happened to my family was horrific'
- Movies Yash And Radhika Pandit Name Their Son Yatharv; KGF Star Shares An Adorable Video From Puja Ceremony
- Finance Supreme Court Permits 10 Yrs For Staggered Payment Of AGR Dues; Vodafone Idea Falls 20%
- Lifestyle Hina Khan’s Neon Yellow Make-up Will Lift Your Spirits Instantly
- News Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso: Chinese Embassy
- Automobiles 2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 India Launch Timeline Revealed: Here Are All Details
- Education JEE Main 2020 Dress Code Guidelines For Students
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Kerala In September
How To Get Free 2GB Data From Airtel
Airtel has joined hands with several brands to bring new offers. Similarly, the company has partnered with PepsiCo India to offer extra 4G data to its users from September 1. Under this partnership, the telecom operator is offering 2GB of 4G free data if buyers purchase a PepsiCo product, such as Lays, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps, and Doritos.
"Insights show consumers are enjoying our products and seeking convenience while working and watching content at home...the partnership with Airtel is a perfect fit that will further compliment the in-home experience of consumers," Dilen Gandhi, senior director & category head (foods), PepsiCo India was quoted by Economic Times. Airtel has also announced that consumers can redeem three times on every single number.
The report states that many snack brands are looking for tie-ups with telecom operators to increase their sales as mobile internet consumption has been increased during COVID-19. These brands are joining hands with big Bollywood stars to endorse their products in the market.
"PepsiCo to reward loyal customers with complimentary data to unlock a world of digital experiences on Airtel Thanks when they buy their favourite packet of snack," Airtel's chief marketing officer Shashwat Sharma was quoted by the newspaper.
However, to avail, the benefits customers need to spend Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 to get the 1GB and 2GB data from the telco until January 30, 2021. The latest development comes after Airtel announced its plans to increase its prices in the coming months as it wants to increase its ARPU between Rs. 200 to Rs. 300.
Meanwhile, Airtel has introduced three more plans into the free coupons category. The company has added Rs. 289, Rs. 448, and Rs. 599. Other than these prepaid plans, the free coupons are available with Rs. 598 and Rs. 698, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 558,Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, and Rs. 448.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
10,000
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
47,500
-
36,660
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999
-
7,050