List Of Airtel Annual Plans To Save Money From Tariff Hike

Airtel is all set to increase the prices of prepaid plans in the coming days. In fact, the company's chairman has already given a clear indication of the tariffs hike in the next six months. The company is planning to increase tariffs by Rs. 100.

So, if you are Airtel customers and don't want to change your number, then you can look for these annual plans. At present, the operator is offering three annual prepaid recharge packs in the country. The plans are available at Rs. 1,498, Rs. 2,498, and Rs. 2,698. These packs are valid for one year.

Here Are The List Of Airtel's Annual Prepaid Plans

Let's start with Rs. 1,498, where the operator is offering 24GB data, 3,600 messages, and free hello tunes. It includes Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music subscription for one year. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 2,498, which is offering 2GB data per day, 100 messages, free subscription to all company's in-house apps, including Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and free hello tunes for 356 days only, which means close to one year. This plan is also offering unlimited calls services.

Airtel High-End Annual Plan That Ships Several Benefits

Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 2,698, where you get OTT platform access and 2GB data every day for 356 days. The plan ships unlimited calling and 100 messages per day for the entire duration. Besides, you'll get access to hello tunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream app that ships content from several platforms, live channels, and movies in different languages.

The plans also offer Disney+ Hotstar. This seems a good option for those who don't want to pay extra at least for one year. Notably, the company has also introduced services that allow users to do several recharge at one time to avoid the tariff hike for some time.

