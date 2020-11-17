Zoom Adds New Security Update To Avoid ‘Zoom Bombing’: Is There A Catch? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Zoom video conference platform has become the favorite destination for all gatherings this year. However, security and privacy issues engulf Zoom, which makes several users skeptical to use it. To enhance the overall security, Zoom has brought in a new security feature to prevent disruptions and also to remove disruptive participants.

Zoom Adds New Security Features

Zoom is infamous for trolling and disruptive participants hampering virtual gatherings, popularly called 'Zoom bombing'. Zoom is finally addressing the issue by bringing in new features like At-Risk Meeting Notifier and more. The At-Risk Meeting Notifier alerts hosts about the risk of a meeting being trolled or disrupted by participants.

The At-Risk Meeting Notifier also alerts the account owner for publically shared Zoom meeting links by email when it detects a high-risk meeting. Next, hosts will receive advice on how to delete such vulnerable meetings and create a new link with a changed meeting ID. The new Zoom meeting ID comes with enhanced security settings.

Apart from this, Zoom now allows hosts and co-hosts to remove such troubling participants by heading over to Security > Suspend Participant Activities. Once activated, all video, audio, screen-sharing, recording, and other features will be stopped, after which, the particular participants can be removed. There's also an option to report such participants, which will be updated in the Zoom Trust and Safety team.

Zoom Security Feature: Is There A Catch?

Zoom has previously updated the security levels on the platform by bringing in end-to-end encryption. However, when introduced, it was provided only for paid users - which gained a lot of criticism. Zoom once again brought in end-to-end encryption for all users recently. With the new feature in place, one might ask if the security enhancers are only for paid users.

For now, a couple of things are still unclear. Features like the 'Suspend Participant Activities' is available for both free and paid users. The security feature is available on the mobile app for both Android and iOS. Desktop app users on macOS, Windows, and Linux also get the feature. Web users will get the update later this year, Zoom said in a blog post.

