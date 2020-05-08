Zoom Introduces End-To-End Encryption Security But There’s A Catch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Video conferencing while working from home is the new norm and our stint with such apps could be longer than expected. As a result, apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, and others have witnessed a spike in their popularity. However, numerous security issues on Zoom were a concern for many. This is why the company is bringing end-to-end encryption, but at a cost.

End-To-End Encryption On Zoom

Several privacy and security loopholes existed on Zoom, but its sudden popularity brought these flaws to the limelight. As more users began using the service, the demand to uplift the security on its platform also increased. Zoom has been gradually bringing in new security measures and the latest step is implementing encryption protocols.

This brings us to Zoom's latest acquisition, a New York-based startup called Keybase that specializes in encrypted messaging and cloud services. With this, Zoom is making true to its promise of offering end-to-end encryption.

But There's A Catch

The enhanced security feature will be available for users with paid Zoom plans, which starts from $14.99 per month. This means that free Zoom users will still not have end-to-end encryption for their meetings.

There's more. Let's assume, if a meeting's host has enabled end-to-end encryption, then participants won't be able to join by phone. Cloud-based recordings will automatically be disabled as well. At the same time, Zoom is stressing that it won't store the encryption key on Zoom servers, which ensures that the company won't be able to see any part of the call.

"We believe this will provide equivalent or better security than existing consumer end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms, but with the video quality and scale that has made Zoom the choice of over 300 million daily meeting participants, including those at some of the world's largest enterprises," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post.

Is This Enough?

Although Zoom is introducing the much-needed end-to-end encryption on its platform, it comes at a cost. It brings us back to square one, where the security concerns will continue looming over the platform for free users. Users may prefer other apps like Google Meet, WhatsApp video calling, and others, which offers end-to-end encryption, even for free users.

Best Mobiles in India