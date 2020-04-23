ENGLISH

    Zoom 5.0 Update Fixes Security, Privacy Issues: Is It Good Enough?

    By
    |

    Zoom has been facing multiple security and privacy issues, not just with Zoom bombing, but others as well. Various governments across the globe have asked key personnel to avoid using Zoom because of its security issues. Now, Zoom is getting a couple of security upgrades with the new update, dubbed as Zoom 5.0.

    Zoom 5.0 Update To Fix Security, Privacy Issues

     

    Security Issues Concerning Zoom

    Ever since video conferencing and group calls became the new normal after lockdown, Zoom spiked in popularity as one of the most approachable and easy to use apps. However, the increased number of users took a toll on its privacy and security infrastructure. The Indian government was among the few who suggested avoiding using Zoom.

    Moreover, large international conglomerates also refrained from using Zoom over privacy concerns. Educational institutions worldwide faced multiple issues with Zoom, including Zoom bombing, which was a serious concern for schools and colleges. It looks like Zoom is finally getting its much-need upgrade via the Zoom 5.0.

    Earlier, Zoom noted that its platform supported end-to-end encryption. Contradictory to this, research from The Intercept that Zoom wasn't end-to-end encrypted. This meant that third-parties or hackers or practically anyone could still access your Zoom video meetings. With Zoom 5.0 update, these issues are going to change.

    What's New With Zoom 5.0 Update?

    Zoom 5.0 brings with it new encryption standards and updated privacy options with improved default settings keeping the security of users in mind. Zoom now includes one of the most complex 256-bit AES-GCM encryption. Importantly, hosts needn't dig through the settings and sub-menus to access these security options.

    Zoom 5.0 has brought in interface and design overhauls as well. Zoom meeting will display a new button on the meeting menu bar, making it easier to report Zoom bombing incidents. Also, admins can decide which data center regions the data is sent to with the Zoom 5.0. This especially welcome for those facing multiple security issues.

     

    Will Zoom 5.0 Help Zoom Users?

    Zoom 5.0 has certainly mentioned a couple of security and privacy upgrades. It also claims to make the users interface better. If Zoom is true to its word and these features are now embedded, authorities and large enterprises might start using Zoom video conferencing.

    Additionally, Zoom recently created a security council to deal with these issues. Added with the Zoom 5.0 update, the platform might certainly improve the quality of the platform. Also, from the looks of it, Zoom is acting faster than previously thought. Zoom 5.0 will be available shortly for all and is a manual update.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 11:37 [IST]
