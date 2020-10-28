Just In
Zoom Free Calls Get End-To-End Encryption, But There’s A Catch
Zoom video conferencing platform has become the new popular location for all gatherings this year. Despite its popularity, Zoom has multiple issues, especially concerning privacy and security. To put these concerns to rest, Zoom is bringing in end-to-end encryption for all free calls for desktop and mobile.
Zoom End-To-End Encryption Is Here
Zoom announced end-to-end encryption a couple of months back, bringing a sigh of relief to users. However, the layer of security was given only to paid users, leaving free users hanging. The company has finally brought in the much-needed security to everyone now, including free users.
To access the end-to-end encryption on your free Zoom call, there are a couple of pre-requisites. Firstly, ensure that you have the latest version of Zoom for your desktop or mobile. Zoom notes that all users having version 5.4.0 for both desktop and mobile will now have secured video calls.
And Here's The Catch
Zoom is particularly infamous for its security and privacy. And the same can be said to the new end-to-end encryption feature for free Zoom calls. Despite bringing in the new feature, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind.
Firstly, if you're a free Zoom user and you enable the end-to-end encryption in a free meeting, you can't access several features. For instance, features like cloud recording, live transcription, and meeting reactions will not be available. Plus, participants won't be able to join the video call by phone.
That's not all, as a free user, you'll also need to provide a phone number and billing information to access the free end-to-end encryption. Also, if you wish to enable the additional layer of security, you need to access it via the app (mobile or desktop), but you won't be able to join via the web browser.
Is It Worth It?
End-to-end encryption is one of the basic layers of security for all messaging and calling platforms. Nearly all popular communicative platforms have it - WhatsApp, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and so on. However, Zoom has been playing a tough game to provide the feature, despite the backlash. Now that the feature is here, it remains to see how users react to the catch it comes with.
