Zoom has become a household name during the COVID-19 lockdown as a majority of people work from home and educational institutions host online classes for students. After being criticized heavily for the privacy of users, the service rolled out numerous features. One of the useful features is to record the Zoom meetings.

Well, lets the host and participants of a meeting record the session from the desktop app. The option to record a meeting is present within the meeting screen at the right of the Chat. And, both the participants and hosts can record the meeting based on the settings.

But there are Zoom meetings wherein the host can restrict the recording of meetings. In that case, the participants cannot record the meeting. However, there is a workaround to record Zoom meetings without the permission of the host on Android as detailed below.

How To Record Zoom Meeting Without Permission On Android

To record the Zoom meetings without host permission on Android, you need to install another app called Mobizen from the Google Play Store and follow the steps below.

Firstly, install Mobizen screen recorder app on your Android device.

After the installation, open the app and skip the one month trial.

Tap on the circle and tap record.

Make some adjustments and allow all dialogs and start.

Now, open the Zoom app and join the meeting you want to record.

Once done, tap the circle and stop the recording. The recorded clip will be saved in your phone's gallery.

Note that the recording on Mobizen should be started before opening the Zoom app. If you start the recording after joining the meeting, then it might not work as intended. Also, the screen recorder app will record not only the audio in the Zoom meeting but also the ambient noise around and all that you take outside the meeting as well.

