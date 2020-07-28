Zoom App Download For Jio Phone: How To Use Zoom On Jio Phone Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Zoom is a video calling platform through which online meetings, classes, training can be performed. Meetings with up to 100 users at once are available for free through this platform. Currently, the use of Zoom has increased a lot. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, official meetings, school, college classes are now very dependent on Zoom.

We can use it on our Android or iOS device by downloading Zoom from Play Store and App Store, respectively. We can download the app to a computer for even more screen space and viewing options.

Now, a question has been circulating on the internet for several days. Can Zoom app be used on the Jio Phone or how to download it on the Jio Phone? Yes, Jio Phone users can also take part in the meeting through this Zoom app. Now let's see how you can download the Zoom app in your Jio Phone.

However, Jio phone users will not be able to install the Zoom app directly, as the Zoom App is only available for iOS and Android devices. Jio users can take part in online meetings through the browser on Jio Phone. However, you can't enjoy all the features of the Zoom app, but can attend the meetings and host the meeting online as well. To join a meeting, you must first search the Zoom App from your Jio Phone browser, then go there and click on Join to attend any meeting with the Zoom Meeting id. To host any meeting, first, you need to sign in with your mail id then you can host any meeting.

In addition, Jio Phone users have Jio Chat for making video calls with JioMeet app users can make conferencing video calls as well. With the JioCall app you can make conference calls with only 5 to 6 people.

