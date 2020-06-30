Is Zoom A Chinese App? Know About Founder, Country and Company Details Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Ever since the collaboration tool Zoom gained popularity due to the lockdown and work from home trend, it was subjected to a lot of criticism regarding privacy issues. Even after launching numerous security measures and features, the video calling app is facing allegations of having ties with China.

Given that the Indian government has imposed a ban on as many as 59 Chinese apps, there are allegations that the Zoom video calling app is also a Chinese app. However, it is not a Chinese app but an American app. And, the company's CEO has refuted all allegations as well as ties to the Chinese government.

Zoom: Founder, Company Details

Zoom was founded by Eric Yuan, a Chinese-American billionaire businessman. He is also the CEO of the company and owns 22% of Zoom Video Communications. It is an American company that was founded and headquartered in California. Also, it is incorporated in Delaware. It is a global MNC and like many other MNCs, Zoom also has operations as well as employees in China.

Notably, the company behind the video calling app has 17 co-located data centers of which one is in China. The data center is run by a leading Australian company and is geofenced too. It is designed in such a way that it ensures meeting data of users outside of China doesn't enter the country.

Talking about the privacy concern allegations, the vulnerabilities came into existence creating the impression that it is not secure to use Zoom. Recent reports that are circulating on the internet claim that data of over half a million Zoom users are available for sale. And, the company has clarified that it is aware of these allegations and that it will take necessary actions against the same.

Though Zoom is not a Chinese company, it is under the radar of the Indian government agencies due to security concerns. And, as per the advisory issued by the government, the platform is not meant to be used by the government officials and authorities for official purposes.

