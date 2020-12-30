Happy New Year 2021: How To Create, Download, And Send New Year WhatsApp Stickers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Happy New Year! is what will be ringing on the streets in a couple of days. While it's important to continue maintaining social distance, people will certainly rejoice at the entrance of 2021. One of the best ways to welcome and wish your family and friends a happy new year is via WhatsApp stickers.

Plus, you can also custom-make WhatsApp stickers wishing your close circle a happy 2021. There are a couple of ways to create, download, and send new year WhatsApp stickers, for both Android and iPhone. Here is how to send happy new year 2021 stickers on WhatsApp:

How To Download And Send New Year WhatsApp Stickers

There are several sticker apps available on both Android and iOS platforms. Here's how to download and send new year WhatsApp stickers:

Step 1: Open the Google Play or App Store on your smartphone > Search for Happy New Year stickers

Step 2: You will find several options to choose from. Do note, some of these apps might be paid ones, especially on the Apple App Store

Step 3: Once you've made your choice, download the sticker app

Step 4: Open the sticker app on your smartphone and permit it to access WhatsApp to share it on the messaging app

Step 5: Once done, you can head over to WhatsApp and open any chatbox. You will find the stickers under the emojis, allowing you to share new year stickers on WhatsApp

How To Create New Year WhatsApp Stickers

The above-mentioned steps are ways to download and send common WhatsApp stickers. If you wish to create custom new year stickers, there are ways to do so.

Step 1: Install a sticker maker app from the Google Play or App Store. You can check out the Sticker Maker app or Stickerly.

Step 2: Once the app is downloaded and installed, open the app > Create new pack > Create

Step 3: Next, you can add images of your choice - like fireworks or any other celebratory image for the New Year. Or you could also include Happy 2021, personal images, texts, and so on.

Step 4: Ensure that you've added at least three such images/stickers to the new pack to enable adding it to WhatsApp. Once created, select done.

Step 5: The app will request permission to access WhatsApp for sharing; allow it. This will enable you to share custom new year stickers on WhatsApp.

