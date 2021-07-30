Here's How To Send Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

July 30 marks the International Friendship Day celebrations. As it falls today, you can celebrate the occasion with your friends by meeting and wishing them. However, this is not possible during the pandemic as there are restrictions and it is still not safe to go out and visit your friends.

Eventually, you can take the digital path to celebrate International Friendship Day 2021. One of the options is to send stickers to your friends via WhatsApp. In order to make it easy for you, there are some good Friendship Day stickers on WhatsApp. Here you will get to know how to send Friendship Day WhatsApp stickers.

How To Send Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers

Follow the steps below to send Friendship Day WhatsApp stickers.

Step 1: Open the individual or group chat where you want to send Friendship Day WhatsApp stickers 2021.

Step 2: Click on the chatbox and tap on the smiley icon in it.

Step 3: While there are three options here such as emoji, gif and sticker, select the square icon for sticker. This will open the stickers panel.

Step 4: Tap on the "+" sign to go to the panel that lets you add more stickers.

Step 5: Scroll to the bottom for the 'Get More Stickers' option and click on it.

Step 6: You will be redirected to the Google Play Store with the WAStickerApps search term.

Step 7: Add Happy Friendship Day stickers text after the WAStickerApps search term.

Step 8: Download the sticker pack of your choice and click on it to open the pack.

Step 9: Tap on the option stating 'Add to WhatsApp'.

Step 10: Now, all the stickers in the pack will be made available in the stickers section of WhatsApp.

Step 11: You can choose the Friendship Day 2021 sticker of your choice and send the stickers to your friends.

Besides this, you can also create your own custom stickers to use on WhatsApp. To create your own Friendship Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers, download the Sticker App on your smartphone and unleash your creativity. Notably, you can use any image from your phone's Gallery and convert it into a sticker.

