Here’s How To Use GPay ‘Tap to Pay’ UPI Feature News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

GPay has launched a new feature for its users. Well, this new feature is aimed at improving the speed of UPI transactions. The company has joined hands with a homegrown fintech, Pine Labs to launch the new 'Tap to Pay' feature for UPI. with this feature, the number of steps taken to make payments will be reduced.

The new UPI 'Tap to Pay' feature is available for credit and debit cards for now. Some phones and NFC has the option that mimics the cards to make touch-based transactions.

Notably, any user who uses UPI payments and wants to use their NFC-ready Android smartphone to make transactions can use this feature at any Pine Labs Android PoS terminal all over India. This update will be rolled out to all users and might reach all devices in phases.

Earlier, Google piloted this 'Tap to Pay' feature with Reliance Retail and it will now roll out the same at other large merchants including Starbucks and Future Retail.

How To GPay's Tap To Pay Feature

Follow the steps below to use the GPay 'Tap to Pay' feature on your smartphone for one-touch UPI transactions.

Firstly, to make a payment, users have to just tap their phone on the PoS terminal and have the feature in it.

Next, the user has to authenticate the payment from their phone via the UPI PIN.

Once the UPI PIN has been verified, the transaction will happen without a glitch.

However, for this feature to work, there has to be an active internet connection similar to the QR scanning method.

Notably, this new payment method will remote the time-consuming steps involved in carrying out a UPI transaction. You need not open the camera within the GPay app or scan the code. Eventually, the payment procedure becomes swift.

This step enables real-time payments with UPI and innovates with flows that make the transaction time virtually zero. The Tap to Pay UPI feature will reduce the queue management hassles and take digital payments at PoS beyond cards. As per both companies, will augment the customer experience and pave the way for a smarter and faster payment experience.

Best Mobiles in India