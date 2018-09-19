Here's how you can save Rs. 100 on your petrol bill today

Good news for those who are buying fuel today as digital financial services platform MobiKwik announced a one-day offer for its users.

MobiKwik users will be able to use SuperCash to get a 50 percent off on their transaction amount (up to Rs. 100), when they tank up at MobiKwik partnered petrol pumps.

The flash offer is only valid between 6-9 pm for today.

To get this offer user to have to scan the QR code at the fuel station and enter the amount to pay. The minimum transaction amount to avail this offer is Rs. 100.

"As fuel prices have skyrocketed, they are upsetting household budgets. We have been rolling out innovative offers to ensure that our users get a lucrative price when they get the fuel filled. This one-day offer by MobiKwik has been specially designed to benefit its users and enable them to save big this Wednesday. Our users can save up to Rs. 100 on fuel bills at a MobiKwik partnered petrol pump near them. We are committed to driving digital payments across India and will continue to roll out such offers in the future," Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, and Director, MobiKwik said.

In case you miss to avail the offer, the company is also running an offer to earn 25 percent SuperCash on fuel payments, valid on a minimum transaction value of Rs. 50. Max SuperCash earn is capped at Rs.200

In addition to that, the users could save 5 percent of their transaction value by using their SuperCash balance on the transaction of Rs. 50 or more. Maximum SuperCash which can be used in a transaction is Rs. 250. Also, 0.75 percent of the transaction amount will be refunded into the wallet within 7 working days from the date of the transaction.

For those who are not aware, the company has recently announced the launch of on-the-go credit card bill payments on its app.

Under this offer, MobiKwik is providing payment to all Visa credit card holders, irrespective of the issuing bank.